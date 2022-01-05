Manchester Arena bombing memorial Glade of Light opens to the public

A memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror atrocity has been officially opened to the public.

Glade of Light features a large white marble "halo" surrounding a public garden close to the city’s cathedral.

The names of all those killed – which included six children – are etched into the piece, while memory capsules containing mementos and messages have been embedded inside.

A Hawthorne tree planted in the centre will bloom with white flowers every year around the time of the attack’s anniversary on 22 May.

The tribute is finished with plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside and were deliberately selected to provide year-round colour at the site.

Hundreds of people were injured alongside those who died when a suicide bomber exploded a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the venue in 2017.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: "We will never forget those whose lives were lost...

"They already had a permanent place in the hearts of Manchester people. Now they have a lasting memorial in the heart of our city.

"The Glade of Light is a beautiful tribute to them and somewhere which will also have profound meaning for everyone affected by the attack.

"We hope the memorial site will be a place of peace and comfort, standing as a reminder that love is stronger than hate."

Bomber Salman Abedi died in the explosion and his brother, Hashem Abedi, was sentenced to at least 55 years in prison for his part in aiding the attack.

A public inquiry into the tragedy is ongoing.