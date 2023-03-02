Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MI5 had key information about the Manchester Arena bomber but failed to act, missing a “significant” chance to stop the terror attack, a damning inquiry has found.

The final report in the three-year probe said the security service received intelligence on Salman Abedi on two separate occasions in the months before he murdered 22 people in May 2017.

Details of the information have been kept secret for national security reasons, but inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it “transpired to be relevant to Abedi’s plan”.

“There was a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented the attack,” he added.

“An ordinary member of the public would be deeply concerned to find out that, some time before the attack, the security service had information which transpired to be relevant to Abedi’s plan and yet took no action in response.”

Sir John said that while it was impossible to say that the bombing would have been stopped if MI5 had acted differently, “there was a realistic possibility that actionable intelligence could have been obtained which might have led to actions preventing the attack”.

Abedi had been on the security services’ radar since the age of 15 and was known to support Isis, cropping up repeatedly over links with jihadists in Manchester and Libya.

He had travelled to the conflict zone several times with relatives, but the inquiry found that both MI5 and counter-terror police “underestimated the risk from Libya” in 2017 because of their focus on Isis fighters returning from Syria.

He was not under active investigation by the time the two pieces of intelligence came in during the previous months, although he had been flagged by an internal trawl of previous information. A meeting to consider him further had been scheduled for 31 May 2017 - nine days after the attack.

The inquiry found that while the first piece of intelligence was unlikely to have uncovered the plot, different handling of it could have “increased the overall prospect that the attack would have been prevented” by the time the second piece came in.

Salman Abedi adjusting wiring underneath his clothing as he carries his suicide bomb in a lift at Manchester Arena shortly before the attack on 22 May 2017 (Manchester Arena Enquiry)

The report said that the MI5 officer who received it failed to “act swiftly enough”. Despite “having in mind the possibility of activity of pressing national security concern” – meaning potential terrorist activity – they did not write up a report or discuss it with colleagues that day.

“The delay in providing the report led to the missing of an opportunity to take a potentially important investigative action,” Sir John wrote.

“It could have given rise to information which meant that Abedi’s return to the UK on 18 May 2017 would have been treated extremely seriously by the security service.”

Abedi, his brother and co-conspirator Hashem Abedi and other relatives had travelled to Libya on 15 April 2017, and the terrorist returned alone to make his final preparations four days before the attack.

The report said that if MI5 had investigated Abedi on the basis of the intelligence, he could have been followed from Manchester Airport back to the parked Nissan Micra where he had stored the components of his bomb.

The terrorist could also have been stopped, searched and questioned under terrorism powers on his return to the UK, which itself could have gathered important evidence.

In an initial statement, MI5 told the inquiry that officers believed both pieces of intelligence were not terror-related at the time, and could relate to criminal activity instead.

The 22 people killed (PA)

But Sir John said the claim did not “present an accurate picture”, and that MI5’s corporate position “did not reflect what those officers did, thought or would have done at the material time”.

“Rather, it was more by way of a retrospective justification for the actions taken or not taken,” he added.

The inquiry heard that in the run-up to the attack, MI5’s north-west investigative branch was “struggling to cope” with the volume of investigations, and that an officer had expressed concern that “something inevitably would happen at some point”.

Sir John said that the pressure on resources did not cause any of the missed opportunities in Abedi’s case, but contributed towards the wider underestimation of the threat from Libya.

He also identified problems with information sharing between MI5 and counter-terror police, but said they did not have “any causative significance”.

The 226-page report said there was a “concerning delay” in police analysis of a jailed Isis recruiter’s phone, which would have shown that he was in contact with Abedi from prison in early 2017.

Sir John also questioned why Abedi was never referred to the Prevent counter-terrorism programme, saying the step should have been taken even though he may not have been willing to engage.

Previous parts of the inquiry found failings with security measures at Manchester Arena and the emergency response to the attack, which was the UK’s deadliest terror attack since the July 2005 London bombings.