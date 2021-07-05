A former Greater Manchester Police officer is under investigation over his evidence to the public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing.

Chief Inspector Dale Sexton was in a key command role at the time of the attack on 22 May 2017.

In May, the inquiry heard he thought he had "got away" with concealing information from an earlier review of the incident, led by Lord Kerslake.

Ch Insp Sexton did not reveal to the Kerslake Review that he had broken policy on the night of the attack by not alerting the fire and ambulance services that he had declared Operation Plato, a pre-arranged plan to deal with terror attacks.

When asked why he had not disclosed the information to the review, Ch Insp Sexton said: "I felt like I'd got away with it".

The former officer said the decision was not one to be proud of but he believed "it was the right thing to do".

An independent investigation has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into a complaint made on behalf of families of the victims of the bombing.

The IOPC investigation follows a referral from Greater Manchester Police in relation to oral evidence provided to the Manchester Arena inquiry by an officer, and the complaint on behalf of families which related to the same officer.

Amanda Rowe, the IOPC regional director, said the investigation "will focus on the actions of the officer, specifically in relation to the concerns raised by Greater Manchester Police and the families of the victims."

“It is vital for public confidence in policing that such matters are subject to thorough and independent scrutiny, which is what we will provide.”

A GMP spokeswoman said: "The IOPC has informed us that they will be investigating the matter independently and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment further on this."

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured in the explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. The inquiry continues.