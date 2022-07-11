Manchester bus crash: Woman dies and another in serious condition after double decker hits pedestrians
A woman has died and two other pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a bus in Manchester.
The double decker bus crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop in the Piccadilly area of the city centre, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.
One woman in her 50s died and another woman, also in her 50s, is in hospital with serious injuries following the collision.
A man in his 60s received treatment for minor injuries.
The bus driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries, the force spokesman said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with dash or helmet-cam footage of the collision, or the area in the minutes before the crash, to get in touch.
Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
More follows....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies