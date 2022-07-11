A woman has died and two other pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a bus in Manchester.

The double decker bus crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop in the Piccadilly area of the city centre, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

One woman in her 50s died and another woman, also in her 50s, is in hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

A man in his 60s received treatment for minor injuries.

The bus driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries, the force spokesman said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dash or helmet-cam footage of the collision, or the area in the minutes before the crash, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

