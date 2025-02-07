Driver arrested after car crashes onto Manchester train tracks closing railway line

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major railway line is closed and a man has been arrested after a car crashed onto train tracks in Greater Manchester.

Images from the scene show the vehicle came to a rest upside down, surrounded by debris on the tracks in Salford on Friday morning.

The incident has caused major disruption for train services between Manchester and Liverpool on Friday morning, which is expected to continue for most of the day.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers responded to a collision on Regents Road at 2am. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

They said: “Emergency service colleagues attended and one man in his thirties was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

open image in gallery The car caused damage to the railway line as it hit the tracks ( GMP/PA Wire )

“There is still a police scene in place on Regents Road and we continue to work with British Transport Police and Network Rail to conduct initial enquiries.

“We apologise for any disruption and we thank the public for their patience as we work in the area.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “In the early hours of this morning, a car crashed onto the railway near Regents Road Roundabout in Salford causing significant damage to the railway and overhead electric cables that provide power to trains.

“As a result of this incident, no trains are able to run on the Chat Moss line between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly, impacting Transport for Wales, TransPennine Express and Northern train services.

open image in gallery Emergency engineers set to work on removing the car and its debris from the tracks ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

“Our engineers are on-site working with the British Transport Police to remove the vehicle from the tracks and are assessing the situation in order to repair the damaged cables as quickly as possible, however the line is expected to be closed for the majority of the day.

“We’re really sorry to any passengers affected by this incident and urge anyone planning to travel by train between Liverpool and Manchester to plan ahead and check with their train operator for the latest travel information.”