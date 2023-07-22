Manchester students wreak havoc in city centre on last day of term

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tram services were disrupted after a large group of students caused chaos in Manchester yesterday on the last day of school before the summer holidays.

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to reports of a “large” group of youths in the Market Street and Piccadilly Garden area of the city centre around 3.50pm on Friday.

Officers were deployed to the area to provide “reassurance” to people and shop workers employed by local businesses and a dispersal order was issued, which remained in force until 1pm on Saturday, the force said.

Video showed scores of youths running around near a tram platform outside the Costa Coffee shop on Market Street. In a separate clip, the youngsters can be heard booing and jeering as officers arrive to deal with the incident.

A number of police vehicles are seen in the clip as students begin to leave the areas. Manchester Evening News reported that eggs were thrown at police.

No crimes were identified in relation to the gathering and no one was injured but GMP said it would not tolerate disordered behaviour and “offences may be recorded retrospectively as officers continue to investigate the incident”.

“We don’t underestimate the impact incidents of such large scale have on others trying to go about their daily business,” Muzemil Kernain, temporary superintendent of Manchester City Centre District, said.

GMP said that it would put extra officers in the area on Saturday morning to reassure shoppers and local businesses.

“Our City Centre neighbourhood team will continue to proactively police the area to keep people safe.”

Manchester MetroLink said: “Due to an incident near Market Street/Piccadilly Gardens, all services are running via Exchange Square. No services will operate through Market Street or Shudehill.”

Two adult males - unconnected to the group of youths - were arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace in relation to the dispersal order.

They have since been released under investigation.

Manchester councillor Pat Karney described the behaviour as “disgraceful”and warned that action could be taken against those involved.

“It is just disgraceful,” he told the MEN.

“Hundreds of youngsters - we know it is the last day of school, and we have all been there and loved it - but you don’t come down to the centre of Manchester to stop the trams, throw eggs at the cops, and cause mayhem in the area and think that’s fun.

“We will have pictures of these kids - we have a lot of cameras in Piccadilly and the tram stops - and we will be contacting the schools they come from. This will not be allowed in the city centre. We are not putting up with this nonsense.”