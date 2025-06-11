Three teenagers charged with murder of 14-year-old boy in Manchester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed in Manchester.

Ibrahima Seck died in hospital on Sunday after police were called to reports of a serious assault in Nevin Road, New Moston, at about 5pm.

Two boys aged 14 and a 16-year-old boy will appear from custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with his murder and possession of a bladed article, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 37-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten, of GMP’s major incident team, said: “The last 48 hours has seen an extensive amount of police work which has seen multiple officers working to help get the answers Ibrahima’s family deserve.

“Now that we have secured three charges, a new level of proceedings is active, and we will continue to work on our investigation as this progresses.

“Ibrahima’s family remain at the forefront of our minds and we will be remaining in close contact with them throughout the process.”

Following his death, Ibrahima’s parents paid tribute to him as a “well-liked young boy” who was “funny, caring and hard-working”.

Detectives are still appealing for doorbell or dashcam footage, or eyewitness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time, quoting log 2250 of 08/06/2025.

Anyone with information should call 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.