Manchester synagogue terrorist was on police bail for alleged rape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the Manchester synagogue attack, according to sources.

Al-Shamie was also heard to shout “this is what they get for killing our children” as he tried to get inside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

The synagogue’s chairman of trustees, Alan Levy, who helped barricade the doors with the rabbi leading the service, told ITV News he saw Al-Shamie “with a big knife, banging his knife into the glass, trying to get through.”

He added: “The heroes of the congregation who saw what was happening then came to the doors because he was trying to break the doors down to get in.

“We were barricading the doors between us with Rabbi Walker and a number of the other congregants. He couldn’t get in because we were holding the doors firm.”

Mr Levy told the broadcaster: “All I heard him say was when the guys were outside the perimeter and were shouting at him. He shouted, ‘this is what you get for killing our children’.”

Earlier, the family of a worshipper who is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent Al-Shamie entering the synagogue paid tribute to a “hero” who died “in the act of courage to save others”.

Adrian Daulby was killed together with Melvin Cravitz during the car and knife attack outside the synagogue.

Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby and another member of the public while attempting to stop Al-Shamie getting into the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

A tribute, provided by Mr Daulby’s family through Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others. He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man.

“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2 2025.”

The tribute came as David Lammy was heckled during a vigil for the men close to the scene of the attack on Friday, with the Justice Secretary facing calls of “you have blood on your hands”.

During a vigil for the victims, the Justice Secretary was booed by some of the crowd with shouts of “shame on you” and “go to Palestine, leave us alone”.

In his address, Mr Lammy said “that is why we stand in defiance of those terrorists who seek to divide us”.

There were shouts from attendees, and one man could be heard saying “you enabled it, every Saturday”.

Rabbi Daniel Walker, from the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, paid thanks during the vigil to “one of the heroes” who is recovering in hospital from “terrible wounds”.

Mr Walker said the man is recovering alongside two others who “blocked the terrorist” with their bodies.

He added: “We also remember Adrian and Melvin, truly wonderful, special men whose lives were so truly snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on the holiest day of the year on Yom Kippur.”

It is understood that police are no closer to providing a conclusive motive for the attack.

One of the victims was working for the Community Security Trust, a charity that provides security to the Jewish community, the organisation’s chief executive said.

In his update on Friday, GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said both victims who were shot by police were “close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry”.

He said one of the victims who died suffered “a wound consistent with a gunshot injury” – describing the actions of armed police as “urgently required… to bring this vicious attack to an end”.

Sir Stephen said the other victim who suffered a gunshot wound has injuries that are not life-threatening.