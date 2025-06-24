Manchester’s oldest mill destroyed after major fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major fire has destroyed what is believed to be Manchester’s oldest mill, forcing dozens of nearby residents to evacuate.

The Hotspur Press building near Manchester Oxford Road railway station caught fire around 4.30 pm on Monday. Fire services said the flames engulfed three floors of the derelict mill.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Services (GMFRS) said over 100 firefighters and two dozen fire engines responded to the scene, while two aerial units were deployed to contain the fire's spread.

Residents living in two nearby apartment blocks were also evacuated, with dozens having to stay in hotels or with family and friends, after the fire spread to several balconies of the two buildings.

A doorman at one of the nearby evacuated buildings told the Manchester Evening Press that smoke was “billowing everywhere” while the fire was “raging”.

“I don’t even know what to say - it was wild,” he said. "I could smell smoke, so I went outside and saw that the entirety of the building was on fire”.

The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Services said officers were called on from around the wider area to help contain the fire.

Trains coming in and out of Manchester Oxford Road were also cancelled as cinders reportedly landed on the track. National Rail said “residual” disruption had been expected until 9.30 am on Tuesday.

Council leader Bev Craig said: “We've been working closely with emergency response colleagues this evening following the major fire incident at the Hotspur Press building. Evacuated residents are now being supported at a nearby rest centre.

“A cordon remains around Cambridge Street along with local road closures, and we thank people for taking fire service advice to avoid the area while crews continue to work at the site. Those living nearby should also continue to keep windows and doors shut to avoid smoke.

“A final thank you to the city's emergency personnel for their ongoing efforts tonight, acting quickly to keep the fire under control and keeping our residents safe.”

Originally built as Medlock Mill, a cotton mill, in around 1801, the building is thought to be Manchester's oldest mill.

After ceasing printing operations in 1996, the building fell into disrepair and has remained empty ever since.

A redevelopment plan was given the go-ahead in May 2024 to turn the old mill into a 36-storey student tower, but work had not yet begun.

A spokesperson for the GMFRS said the major incident warning was lifted shortly after 9 pm, and the occupants of one of the two buildings have returned.