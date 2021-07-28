A major hospital near Manchester has been forced to evacuate patients and close the minor injuries unit after a fire was started when the building was struck by lightning.

Seven fire engines responded to the blaze at Trafford General Hospital with crews using an aerial ladder platform, hose reels and a jet to tackle the fire in the roof of the two-storey building.

A handful of patients were moved away from the affected part of the hospital but ambulance crews confirmed there were no casualities.

A spokesperson for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Trafford General Hospital, said staff had “safely evacuated wards and clinical areas” and that “all staff and patients are safe”.

The spokesperson added: “We have taken the precaution of closing the Trafford Minor Injuries Unit. For all urgent and emergency care issues, please use alternative facilities including ringing NHS 111.

“Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance. This is an ongoing incident.”

In an earlier statement, the trust said an area of Trafford General Hospital had been “struck by lightning which has caused a fire in an area of the roof”.

“A small number of patients and staff have been safely evacuated from one ward and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance,” the statement continued.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said on Wednesday afternoon they had “resources still on scene, supporting the fire service” but added that there were no casualties.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 2.20pm this afternoon (Wednesday 28 July), seven fire engines were called to reports of a fire at a building on Moorside Road in Flixton.

“Crews were quickly on the scene, joined by the aerial ladder platform from Manchester Central fire station, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently using two hose reels and a jet to tackle a fire involving the roof of a two-storey building.

“Crews remain in attendance at this time.”