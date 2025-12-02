Manchester to London ‘ghost train’ to carry passengers after U-turn
The decision to run it without passengers was criticised by Avanti West Coast and the transport secretary
An express Manchester to London train service will now take passengers after the rail regulator overturned its decision to run it as a “ghost train” with only crew on board every day.
The 7am express service from Manchester Piccadilly via Stockport to London Euston, which takes just under two hours, would have run without passengers from 15 December due to allocation of “paths”.
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the 7am express occupies a path that Network Rail wants to keep clear as a “firebreak”. Such a policy introduces some slack in the system to help with recovery in the event of disruption.
The organisation originally said: “Our decision on the Manchester–London service was based on robust evidence provided by Network Rail that adding services within ‘firebreak’ paths on the West Coast Main Line would have a detrimental impact on performance.
“If Avanti operates the service as empty coaching stock (ECS), [it] can be run more flexibly than a booked passenger service. This can assist with performance management and service recovery during disruption.”
This means that, if a signal or points failure were to delay all the southbound services, a train with no passengers on board can be moved out of the way – such as around the Northampton loop – or held until the delays had cleared.
However, Avanti West Coast - which operates the route - and transport secretary Heidi Alexander opposed the decision, which was reversed on Monday.
Explaining why the ORR reversed its decision, a spokesperson said: “We have taken account of all the evidence and feedback, and we have given Network Rail and Avanti the go ahead to arrange for the 7am service to continue running with passengers.
“On the basis of the information we have, we believe the running of this 7am service could have a negative impact on reliability and punctuality of services on the West Coast Main Line, but we recognise its importance and popularity and will support its continued operation.”
An Avanti spokesperson told The Guardian: “We are delighted that the Office of Rail and Road has given us permission to reinstate the 07.00 Manchester to Euston weekday service in our December timetable.
“The original decision would have had a detrimental impact on customers who use this train and this development is a welcome boost for those who want to take advantage of a sub two-hour service between two of the UK’s major cities.”
