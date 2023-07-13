Manchester primary schools locked down over ‘malicious communications’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of schools in Manchester were partially locked down on Thursday afternoon after police received reports of “malicious communications”.

Oswald Road Primary School and Kenwood Day Nursey, just 500 yards apart in Chorlton, south Manchester, were affected.

“[The] school has put into partial lockdown - this means teaching will be taking place as usual, but nobody can come in or out of the building, Oswald said in an email to parents.

“Please not come to school at this time,” it added.

A further email, reported by Manchester Evening News, said: "Please note that all children are safe and there is no threat in the building.

“All external doors have been locked and currently normal school activities are still taking place.

"We appreciate this is highly concerning, however we would urge parents not to call the office at this point so that we can continue to keep the phone lines clear."

An email sent to parents at Kenwood nursery said: "We have been informed that the local schools have gone into lockdown due to safety reasons. We have also gone into lockdown as we are in the neighbouring area until further notice.

"All children will be kept inside the building until further notice, all children and staff are safe and sound. At this moment in time I would like to ask parents to call the nursery ahead of time to let us know you are coming."

Oswald Primary School in Chorlton, south Manchester was one of the schools affected (Google Maps)

Greater Manchester Police said it received reports of malicious communications being sent to schools across the city.

The force said it was working to understand the full circumstances of the communication and was working with partner agencies to ensure the safety of the local community.

“At present, we do not believe these communications to have any credible threat, however, we are continuing with robust and diligent investigation.

“We ask the public not to be alarmed by an increased visible policing presence - officers are simply there to provide reassurance, ensure public safety, and to listen to any community concerns."