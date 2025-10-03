Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Our editorial’s call for unity after the Manchester synagogue attack has prompted a wide-ranging discussion among readers on how Britain can come together – and why it often feels so divided.

Many emphasised that solidarity must start with communities themselves. They argued that Britain has long prided itself on tolerance and diversity, but these values need to be actively defended rather than assumed.

Several said interfaith events, visible shows of support for Jewish neighbours, and public acts of remembrance could help counter the fear and isolation many Jewish families now feel.

But others warned that division is being deepened by political opportunism, polarised debate on Gaza, and the failure to tackle antisemitic rhetoric – from both far-right extremists and elements of the left.

Many called for tougher regulation of online platforms, which they accused of fuelling hatred while shirking responsibility for hosting such toxic discourse.

Overall, readers urged that Britain confront antisemitism head-on while resisting the temptation to let grief and fear harden into mistrust between communities.

Here’s what you had to say:

Enough of hate

We've been encouraged to hate one another for at least the past 15 years – aimed at one another, encouraged not to stand up for our communities, not to seek unity and solidarity, but to mistrust the next person. Hate and manipulation are used against us so we don't have our best interests at heart; we only assist the very rich and powerful in their attempts to strip us of everything we value as a country. A country is a community made up of many people from a range of backgrounds.

I send best wishes to Manchester from Yorkshire. I hope for peace and an end to all wars and killing. Too often in this world we are told to hate the other person when all the majority want is to be safe, be well and get on in life. The majority don't want to see anyone hurt or harmed. We value fairness and justice in this country, and it is still there. We cling to hope and our connections. Too many people in positions of power across this world want to see us at each other's throats to spread hate and chaos. We need to say no more. Human beings have the capacity to care for people across this world who are being harmed and killed, be they in Manchester, Gaza, Ukraine, Israel, and many other places. Yes, some people seek only to harm, but human beings have a huge capacity to care for one another.

It is time to call an end to the rich and powerful, the haters, manipulations, and war games, because some people in power see our lives as nothing else than something they can play with. They see no worth in ordinary people's lives, when we all have people in our life that we love and need us. Well, it's time we told the haters we don't want their hate and greed hurting us all anymore. It's time we told those aiming to destroy our lives – we've had enough of your hate!

JJAMMontoast

The dark side of humanity

Historically, Britain never had a "traditional tolerance"! It would be insulting to debunk the many myths, and it is not alone as such anyway. Human nature, shared backgrounds, and experiences cause people to form enclaves naturally. It's the same if you come from a rough housing estate or a prestigious public school.

The dark side of humanity doesn't come from being different, but rather from calling other people different. As several of the comments point out, this human phenomenon has been used by many and not always for the benefit of those being used.

ouleejit

Supporting all communities

Love, strength, support, and kindness to the families of those who sadly perished in Manchester and elsewhere today. We have more in common than that which divides us; may we find the strength to challenge those who seek to create and maintain such division. Peace and love.

Bianca

Jews are part of Britain

Starmer said that Britain was a welcoming place for Jews. I find that wording wrong, albeit I wish it was unintentional. Why? Well, to welcome someone, you need to consider they come to you, so they are not you. Let me explain what I mean: imagine Starmer said Britain was a welcoming place for gays. That would imply that Britain welcomes gays as if they were not already part of Britain. Jews are not "welcomed" in Britain; they are part of Britain! The Jews are an integral part of Europe and its history too.

Joe22

Social media profits from anger

Anger is very profitable to social media in terms of engagement. When people are angry, they talk endlessly and uncontrollably about it. They obsess over it like an addiction. This then spreads like a virus, infecting others. Social media is also designed to encourage and promote any content that's profitable, regardless of what it is.

It's no coincidence that society has become more fractured and hostile. We're seeing more and more blatant and open hate speech every year. Calls for more moderation are only a token gesture. It is going to get worse simply because these products are fundamentally geared towards promoting such content, and there isn't the political will or ability to ban these companies due to their profitability and popularity.

Ajames

Building bridges

We need to be kind to each other. There are families hurting in Manchester this evening. It's really sad! Like the suffering in Gaza. We need to reach out and build bridges.

Maggie20

Britain is not tolerant

In no way is Britain a tolerant society. Britain is only tolerant to outsiders if they have the same skin colour, even if they are supportive of genocide. If you have a different skin colour, you will be accused of all sorts of despicable crimes, and the Met Police will be after you too.

Wolfe Tone

