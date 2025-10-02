Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A day usually reserved for worship and celebration became the “darkest of moments” as neighbours struggled to come to terms with a “heartbreaking” and “terrible” attack on Britain’s Jewish community.

Two people have died and three have been left in a serious condition after Jihad Al-Shamie launched a car and stabbing attack at the Heaton Park Shul in Greater Manchester on Thursday morning. Police have since declared it a terrorist incident, adding Al-Shamie was shot dead by firearms officers at the scene.

Speaking to The Independent, neighbours said they were “shocked” and “heartbroken” for the loss of “innocent lives” in a well-respected community. But others added they were saddened but “not surprised” by the act of terror, saying global tensions had spilled onto the streets targeting one of Britain’s largest Jewish neighbourhoods on their holiest day.

Samantha Breeze, 55, said she lives just around the corner from the attack and first heard about the incident on a neighbourhood social media page.

open image in gallery Samantha Breeze, 55, said she was 'heartbroken' for Manchester's Jewish community ( The Independent )

“It’s a terrorist attack on innocent people,” she told The Independent. “Everybody can’t believe it. We all get on around here. We’re all together.”

She blamed global tensions surrounding the war in Gaza, which she said were being taken out on “innocent people on the street”.

open image in gallery Mourners gathered at the scene on Middleton Road ( REUTERS )

“We need to look inward,” she said. “I think there is a lot of anger with the British people on the street. I don’t feel safe.”

Ms Breeze said the Crumpsall community was left in a deep state of shock and grief over the attack.

“Our hearts are broken for you,” she told her Jewish neighbours. “There could have been children there - imagine what they witnessed.

“We are with you, don’t be scared, the community is with you. We know you are innocent.”

One woman told reporters near the scene: “I don’t think the community has even had a chance to react.

“Today is Yom Kippur. I think after that there will be a lot of shock.”

open image in gallery The attack took place at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday morning (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

She added: “This isn’t a surprise. We know there are people that want to hurt us. As long as we’re doing the right thing we’re ok and we trust in God.”

Amongst the grief, there was fury. One man from the Jewish community gestured angrily at reporters as he said his community were peaceful towards others.

“It happened at my shul,” he added.

Others came from across the city to pay their respects on what they called a “horrible, horrible day”. Gurmeet Singh, 25, told The Independent he felt it was important to come from his home in Old Trafford to show support for the city’s Jewish community.

open image in gallery Gurmeet Singh, 25, said he had come to pay his respects on a 'horrible' day ( The Independent, Camille Chorley )

“I was quite moved and wanted to pay my respects on a very tragic and sad day,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate we have to have these sort of attacks. They should be condemned by anyone. Before anyone is of any faith they are a human first. So of course, on a purely humane level, it’s wrong.

In a message for the city’s Jewish community, he said: “Carry on doing what you’re doing. Stand up to oppression.

“It was innocents who were killed today. Innocent lives were lost today. It makes me very emotional and I feel quite deeply when things like this happen.”

As the scale of the incident unfolded, prime minister Keir Starmer condemned a “terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews”, committed by “a vile individual”.

Speaking from Downing Street after a Cobra meeting, he said: “Earlier today, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day for the Jewish community, a vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews, and attacked Britain because of our values.”

Local leaders said the incident had left a “deep mark” on Manchester as they gathered to express their sorrow.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig told reporters residents had been left “horrified” by the “antisemitic terrorist attack”.

open image in gallery Shabana Mahmood shook the hands of officers before giving a press conference ( Reuters )

“We know that this will leave a deep mark on our community here in Manchester, as Jewish people were attacked on their holiest day as they went to worship,” she continued.

“But know this, in Manchester we will stand with and support our Jewish friends, our Jewish community, our neighbours, fellow residents.

“Tonight is a difficult moment of sadness and reflection, but I know that Manchester will come together – they’ll show the unity that we’re proud off, and they’ll stand with in declaring that hate has no place in our city and that Manchester is a city we can all be proud of, and a city that will show the love and the support to our Jewish friends that they need in this moment of darkness.”

Her words were echoed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who travelled to Manchester to meet police chiefs in the wake of the attack. She vowed the Government “will do whatever is required to keep our Jewish community safe”.

But as dusk fell, workers replaced police tape with orange fences and signs marked ‘Road closed’ on Middleton Road - a sign the work is far from over, and questions far from answered.