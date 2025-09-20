Attempted murder arrest after four injured in nightclub shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three women remain in custody after four people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said one man remained in hospital in a critical condition, while the other three – two men and a woman – were being treated for less serious injuries after the incident at Mango nightclub in Bristol Street at around 3am on Saturday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at around 9.30am on Saturday, the force said.

Three women in their 20s and 30s, who were arrested after a car was stopped on the M6 in Warwickshire a short time after the incident, remain in custody on suspicion of violent disorder as the investigation continues, police confirmed.

Detectives have urged motorists to avoid Bristol Street southbound, from the Pagoda Island to Bromsgrove Street, which is cordoned off and “will be for some time”.

Acting Chief Inspector Michael Clarke said: “This happened in a busy nightclub, on one of the main roads out of Birmingham city centre, so it’s vital that we hear from anybody who saw what happened or who may have captured it on dashcam as they went past.

“Our investigation is moving rapidly, and urgent inquiries have led to the arrests of three people, but we continue to investigate as we identify everyone involved.

“If you were in the club at the time and saw what happened, or recorded any footage from inside the venue, we need to hear from you urgently.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 561 of September 20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.