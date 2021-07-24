Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for 12-year-old missing for days

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two days.

Mannat Mann was last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge, east London, at about 1.45pm on Thursday.

Police said she arrived in the area recently and has no local links.

She has relatives in Hounslow, west London, but has not tried to contact them.

Most of her ties are in Wolverhampton in the west Midlands.

There has been one possible sighting about a mile from where she went missing.

Metropolitan Police Detective Sergeant Gurps Singh said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Mannat’s wellbeing.

“She does not know the area she went missing from and we don’t believe she has tried to contact family members living in other parts of London.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries all day in an effort to locate her, but we now need the public’s help.

“Every set of eyes is a valuable resource. I’d urge anyone who lives in the Wanstead Park area to check their dash-cam and doorbell footage from yesterday afternoon through to this evening and to contact police if they have captured any sightings of Mannat.”

Mannat Mann was last seen near Wanstead Park (PA)

DS Singh added that police are “keeping an open mind” about whether she has travelled outside of London and gone back to the west Midlands.

“Our priority is to bring her home safely and any information that can assist in that effort could be vital,” he said.

Police described Mannat as of Asian appearance with long dark hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt and grey leggings with a white stripe when she was last seen.

Police urged anyone who sees Mannat to call 999 and quote reference CAD8090/23JUL.