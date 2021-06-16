Body of man, 27, pulled from reservoir after huge search in heatwave tragedy

A man’s body was pulled from a reservoir in Bradford on Tuesday evening.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Ponden Reservoir, near Haworth, Bradford around 5.45pm on Tuesday following reports that a person had gotten into difficulty in the water.

YorkshireLive reported that a frantic hunt was undertaken, with the National Police Air Service, ambulance and fire services, and police divers all searching the reservoir throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the body of a 27-year-old man had been found around 10pm Tuesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate today following a major search at the reservoir last night which sadly resulted in divers recovering the body of a man.

“This has been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and I would like to remind all residents and visitors in West Yorkshire of the extreme dangers posed by swimming or entering open water not designated for such use.

“Such water can be very cold,” he added, “even in the summer months, and people suddenly entering cold water are susceptible to hyperventilation, which could result in the body going into seizure.”

He offered his condolences to the man’s family, whom he said officers were supporting as the investigation continues.

According to the National Water Safety Forum, there were 254 accidental drowning fatalities in 2020, with July and August as the deadliest months.

The UK has already witnessed several tragedies in 2021 with people getting into trouble after venturing into seas, rivers and reservoirs in the summer weather.