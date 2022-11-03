Manston asylum seekers ‘abandoned’ at London station ‘with nowhere to stay’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A group of asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.

Officials moved around 50 asylum seekers from the overcrowded Kent facility on Tuesday, but 11 men were not given anywhere to go after reaching Victoria coach station, homelessness charity volunteers told The Guardian.

Under One Sky workers told the newspaper some of the 11 were in flip-flops and had no coats despite it being a cold, windy night. They said they were stressed, hungry and disoriented.

Danial Abbas, a volunteer with Under One Sky, told the BBC: “They thought they were going to a hotel in London and were very happy about the prospect of leaving Manston.”

The men, who he understood to be from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, were all wearing identity bracelets with QR codes on their wrists.

One of the asylum seekers who said he was stranded at Victoria station told the BBC he thought he was being sent to a hotel in London when he boarded a coach at Manston.

He said: “When we got to Victoria station the bus driver told us to get off the bus. I asked the bus driver to please call the immigration officer, but he said that I must get off the bus and call family. I said to him maybe there was [a] misunderstanding because I don’t have family in here.

Group were left outside central London station (Under One Sky)

“Other guys saying same. We were about 11 who didn’t have anywhere to go. The bus driver just said we had to get off the bus. He said he just had to take us to Victoria and we should use phones to call family.”

Mr Abbas said the men were “desperate for tea, coffee, soup”. He arranged to buy food at McDonald’s and bought more than 80 items of clothing from Primark including gloves, shoes and hats.

Many in the group did not have coats on a cold night (Under One Sky)

He then got in touch with an official from the Home Office, who he says described the situation as “completely unacceptable” and arranged for the group to be taken to a hotel in Norwich.

The asylum seekers were eventually picked up around 1am. The Home Office declined to comment when approached by The Independent.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said staff responded to reports of a group of asylum seekers looking for assistance at Victoria station at 10.33pm.

“Officers engaged and liaised with charity partners, rail staff and government colleagues to help them find accommodation for the evening,” he said.

Hundreds of people have been moved out of the Manston processing centre – a disused airfield site near Ramsgate – amid criticism of dangerous overcrowding and poor sanitation with 4,000 people being held in a facility built for 1,600.

The UK’s chief inspector of Borders and Immigration said it was a “dangerous” and “wretched” place after visiting last week. There have been several cases of bacterial infections diphtheria and MRSA reported in the centre.

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael raised the incident in the House of Commons on Wednesday, saying it contradicted home secretary Suella Braverman’s claim to not be releasing people from Manston without having anywhere for them to stay.

He said: “On Monday … the home secretary said ‘What I have refused to do is to prematurely release … thousands of people into local communities without having anywhere for them to stay’.

“It is reported today that last night exactly that happened. A bus full of detainees was taken from Manston to Victoria Station, where they were then left abandoned and apparently one was left to sleep rough overnight.

“That surely contradicts what the home secretary told the House. She has something to answer. It would be very useful for the House to know whether or not she intends to come here and explain herself or whether yet again she has to be brought.”