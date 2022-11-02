Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Unacceptable crisis’ of lone children in asylum hotels needs urgent action, councils say

During July and September this year, 1,322 lone children were housed by the Home Office in hotels

Holly Bancroft
Wednesday 02 November 2022 00:57
Comments
Children held at Kent detention camp chant 'freedom'

The government needs to urgently act on the “unacceptable crisis” of lone asylum-seeking children being held in hotels, councils in England and Wales have said.

Thousands of unaccompanied children are believed to be housed in temporary hotel accommodation by the Home Office.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils across England and Wales, said an “urgent plan” was needed to tackle this crisis.

A young boy, thought to be a migrant, inside the Manston immigration short-term holding facility

(PA)

In 2021, there were more than 3,000 children residing in hotels, including 725 under-16s. This is separate from the number of age-disputed children who have wrongly found themselves in hotels for adults.

During July and September this year, 1,322 lone children were housed by the Home Office in hotels – with the average stay lasting 16 days.

Recommended

“It is deeply concerning and unacceptable that these hotels, which were introduced as a short-term emergency measure, remain in use, especially as the number of children going missing from them continues to grow,” councillor Louise Gittins, chair of the LGA’s children and young people board, said.

The LGA is calling on the government to establish a foster care recruitment campaign for unaccompanied children who are seeking asylum. They have suggested calling on volunteers who came forward for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

There have been warnings of overcrowding at Manston

(PA)

The Home Office has previously admitted that housing unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels is illegal but said that it had no concrete plans to end the practice, according to the borders watchdog.

The government identified over a year ago that the policy amounted to the creation of unregulated children’s homes, which ministers banned in February 2021.

There have also been recent reports of more than 220 children going missing from these hotels, with the government admitting that they have no idea of their whereabouts.

Demands for help are also increasing. Councils in England and Wales were able to find suitable placements for 597 children in the past six months, compared to 136 in the same period the previous year.

Councils need help from government to establish good reception centres and care services for young children, the LGA said.

Ms Gittins said that councils are having to deal with mounting challenges, including “a lack of placements, an underfunded system, significant workforce shortages and challenges with age assessment”.

Protesters outside the Crowne Plaza London Heathrow hotel in West Drayton, London last year

(PA)

The mounting pressures come amidst another “humanitarian crisis” at Manston short-stay processing centre in Kent.

Unaccompanied child asylum seekers have spoken of being left without food, sleeping on cardboard boxes on the floor, and developing scabies while in the centre.

Some of these children are now in adult hotel accommodation and in the past month, the Humans for Rights Network (HFRN) have been contacted by 74 children in this situation, most of whom have been through Manston.

“Children are placed in these hotels and treated as adults, with no assistance provided to them to challenge their ages and access local authority care and accommodation ” Maddie Harris, director of HFRN said.

“We’ve had a number of situations where local authorities say they will help a child we have been supporting, but then say they haven’t got anywhere for them to go. Children are spending months in this adult accommodation.

“It’s hard to express just how scared a lot of these children are. The hotels that they are living in are not places for children.”

A government spokesperson said that an “unprecedented rise” in Channel crossings was putting “extreme pressure on our asylum system”.

They continued: “This has meant we have had no alternative but to temporarily use hotels to give children a roof over their heads whilst long-term accommodation is found.

Recommended

“On average, unaccompanied children seeking asylum are moved to long-term care within 15 days of arriving in a hotel, but we know more needs to be done.

"That is why we are working closely with local authorities to increase the number of placements available and offer councils £6,000 for every child in a hotel which they can provide accommodation for.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in