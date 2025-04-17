Lammy expected in Paris as Ukraine talks set to continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy is expected in Paris as a series of talks are scheduled between European leaders and Donald Trump’s top team about efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

US secretary of stare Marco Rubio and the president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff have travelled to the French capital for discussions.

The Foreign Secretary’s trip to Paris is the latest in the UK’s diplomatic efforts on the conflict.

Alongside France, the UK has been working to secure a coalition of nations who would be willing to help defend a peace deal in the event that one is reached.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s head of office Andriy Yermak also said on Thursday that he had arrived in the French capital, alongside Ukraine’s foreign minister and defence minister.

“As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of countries from the coalition of the willing and able to guarantee security – including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom,” he said on X.

The US State Department said that Mr Rubio and Mr Witkoff would be in Paris for “talks with European counterparts to advance President Trump’s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stop the bloodshed”.

The department added in a statement: “While in Paris, he will also discuss ways to advance shared interests in the region.”

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Mr Rubio and Mr Witkoff, according to Mr Macron’s office. They also will hold talks with foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the war in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Iranian nuclear programme.

The city of Dnipro saw a further drone strike overnight, Mr Zelensky said on Thursday morning.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president said that three people were killed and 28 injured by a strike, including four children.

Local authorities said the drones caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including an educational institution, a dormitory, a gymnasium and multiple residential buildings.

Mr Zelensky said that three people were also injured by a strike in Odesa.

“Pressure must be applied to the killers, and life must be helped to stop this war and ensure a reliable peace,” Mr Zelensky said.

Last week, Defence Secretary John Healey said that plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine are “real and substantial”.

He hosted a meeting of the “coalition of the willing”, including defence ministers from 30 countries, at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

Mr Healey said: “We advance the momentum of that planning here today, planning to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to protect its sovereignty and to deter any further Russian aggression.

“While today’s discussions will be private, our planning is real and substantial.”