British teenager Marcus Fakana jailed in Dubai over holiday romance with girl

Marcus Fakana was sentenced to one year in prison to be served in Dubai

Barney Davis
Wednesday 11 December 2024 11:20 GMT
Comments
Marcus Fakana has been jailed in the UAE for a year
Marcus Fakana has been jailed in the UAE for a year (Detained in Dubai)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

A British teenager has been jailed in Dubai for having sex with a 17-year-old girl while the pair were on holiday.

Marcus Fakana, an 18-year-old from Tottenham in north London, was on a trip with his parents when he struck up a holiday romance with the girl.

Upon finding out of the relationship on her return to the UK the unnamed girl’s mother reported Mr Fakana to Dubai police and he was arrested in September.

On Wednesday he was sentenced to one year in a Dubai prison his lawyers claim is “notorious for human rights abuses and torture”.

His family have issued a plea directly to Dubai ruler, HH Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to spare Marcus for consensual sex with another British citizen - a relationship which would be completely legal in the UK.

His representative Radha Stirling, from Detained in Dubai, said Marcus will appeal the one-year sentence.

In a statement, she said: “He was desperately hoping to come home this week but prosecutorial mishandling in the first stages of the case meant it wasn’t heard as a misdemeanour when it should have been.

Calling on a boycott of the nation, she added: “I urge young people and parents to reconsider holidays in Dubai where so many people find themselves at risk of unfair and lengthy detention in prisons notorious for human rights abuses and torture.

“Holidaymakers should book elsewhere until Marcus is free. There is so much public support for Marcus. They want to see him home and a year in prison is not only unreasonable, it’s an utter disgrace.”

More follows...

