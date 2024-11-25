Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of a young British man facing a 20-year jail sentence in Dubai over a holiday romance have warned that his mental health is declining and they are all living in a “nightmare”.

Marcus Fakana, an 18-year-old from Tottenham in north London, was on holiday with his parents when he met a 17-year-old girl who has since turned 18.

Campaign group Detained in Dubai said that after having sex, the teenagers, who were staying at the same hotel, discussed carrying on with their “blossoming” teenage romance when they came back to London.

The parents of the girl, who was a minor under United Arab Emirates (UAE) law, looked through her phone and reported Mr Fakana to the police after they arrived home from their trip, the organisation said.

Mr Fakana’s family warned that his mental health is beginning to worsen as they explained he is “very scared”. Dubai’s office of public prosecutions told the BBC his trial will take place on 9 December.

The family have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Mr Fakana’s legal costs, explaining they went to the UAE to celebrate his father’s birthday.

Dubai has only recently made sex out of marriage legal for tourists ( Reuters )

“What was meant to be a happy time has turned into a nightmare for him, our family, and our friends,” they wrote on the fundraising page. “This has happened as a result of someone trying to misuse UAE law against him. He is being charged with a crime that could lead to imprisonment for up to 20 years.”

The family added: “He is only 18 years old, very scared, and his mental health is starting to decline. We’ve done all we can to fight for his freedom, but now we urgently need to raise at least £20,000 to work on getting him back home.

“We’ve already spent as much as we can on legal help and his housing needs while he stays to fight his case. We’re trying our best, but we are struggling with the funds to continue this fight.”

The family have warned that Dubai’s legal system is very different to the UK and “very expensive which makes this whole ordeal even more challenging”.

“The funds raised will cover his legal fees, accommodation in the UAE while the case goes on and travel costs to bring him back safely to the UK,” they added.

Mr Fakana claims he was unaware the girl, who is also from Lonon was months younger than him when they first met.

The Dubai government told the BBC: “Under UAE law, the girl is legally classified as a minor, and in accordance with procedures recognised internationally, her mother, being the legal guardian, filed the complaint. Dubai’s legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings.”

Dubai has only recently made sex out of marriage legal for tourists but the country still has a strict Islamic legal system in place. In the UK, the pair’s relationship would be legal.

Mr Fakana told Detained in Dubai: “We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict. My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy.

“When she left, I couldn’t wait to see her again when I got home. Then suddenly, police knocked on our hotel door. They said they were taking me in for questioning but wouldn’t tell me why. I couldn’t imagine what for. I was frightened and my parents were terrified.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office previously said they “are supporting a British man in the UAE and are in contact with his family”.

The Independent has contacted Dubai’s ministry of justice for comment.