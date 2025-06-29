Man dies after medical incident at music festival with event forced to shut early and crowds evacuated
The young man’s death is not believed to be suspicious
A man has died after suffering a medical incident at a popular music festival.
The Margate Drum and Bass Festival was forced to close early on Saturday afternoon (28 June) with crowds evacuated by police.
Kent Police has now confirmed a man in his twenties died in hospital.
A police spokesman said: “Kent Police was made aware of a report that a man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital following a medical incident at Dreamland in Margate on the afternoon of Saturday 28 June 2025, subsequently died.
“Officers are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death which is not believed to be suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.”
Dreamland also shared a post on social media, stating: “Sorry guys, it was just too hot today so we had to close early.
“Get home safely.”
Dreamland is an amusement park and entertainment centre based on a traditional English seaside funfair in Margate. Its Drum and Bass festival is hosted on the Scenic Stage, an outdoor events space, which was meant to run from 1pm to 10.30pm, with last entry at 5pm.
Events organisers revealed they had closed the space early at 6.30pm following the incident.
Temperatures soared across the country on Saturday, with highs of 29C across parts of the south and east of England. The Met Office has forecasted peaks of 34C across central and eastern England on Monday.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments