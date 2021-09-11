Woman found dead on Margate seafront after being reported missing

A woman has been found dead on Margate’s seafront hours after she went missing today.

A multi-agency search was launched after the swimmer was reported missing from the Kent coast, on the south-east of England, just after 3am.

Two Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboats were deployed as part of the search of areas near Margate harbour and Nayland Rock, as well as further east to allow for tidal drift.

The body of a woman was discovered at around 5.45am by members of the RNLI’s shore crew.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene, where the woman was declared dead.

After calling off the search, the RNLI said it passed on “deep condolences” to the family and friends of the deceased woman.

HM Coastguard and the local emergency services had supported the RNLI in the search.

A spokesman for Kent Police said they did not think there were any suspicious circumstances “at present”.

Officers are continuing their enquiries, and will be preparing a report for the coroner.