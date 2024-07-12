Pregnant Margot Robbie makes appearance at star-studded Wimbledon

Support truly

Margot Robbie joined a host of celebrities on the second Friday of this year’s Wimbledon tournament, marking her first public outing since the announcement of her pregnancy.

The Barbie star appeared alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, also 34, just days after multiple sources confirmed that she was expecting her first child.

She wore a loosely fitted polka-dot dress and sunglasses that appeared to subtly reveal her growing baby bump.

The couple, who have been together since 2014 and married since 2016, are reportedly happy to have shared their news with the world.

Ms Robbie and Mr Ackerly were snapped sharing a kiss within the crowd.

The couple, however, were far from the only faces in attendance on day 12 of the tournament, with Jeremy Clarkson and Katherine Jenkins also snapped in the crowd.

The couple’s pregnancy news was revealed earlier this week ( WireImage )

The Barbie star wore a loosely fitted polka-dot dress ( GC Images )

Ms Robbie shared a kiss with her husband in the Wimbledon crowd ( WireImage )

Hugh Grant, 63, and his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41, were also in attendance on this particularly star-studded day.

The actor wore a blue suit to the event while his wife, who he married in 2018, dressed in a short, tennis-style dress.

Hugh Grant and his wife also appeared at Wimbledon on Friday ( WireImage )

The actor looked deep in concentration as he watched events unfold on day 12 of the tournament ( WireImage )

The 98-year-old broadcaster was all smiles at the event ( WireImage )

Other famous faces who have attended the tournament so far include David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough, and Queen Camilla.

While Wimbledon officials have said they remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales could appear to present the trophies, they acknowledged her health remains the priority.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

Jeremy Clarkson also made an appearance on the second Friday of Wimbledon ( GC Images )

Katherine Jenkins was glowing in a blazer and long, flowing dress ( WireImage )

The palace confirmed to The Independent that any news about the princess’s attendance will be revealed as and when it is available.

Wimbledon comes to a close on Sunday 14 July, with the nail-biting finals set to play out this weekend.