Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The government’s minister for women has claimed protesters who harass women outside abortion clinics may be attempting to “comfort” them.

Maria Caulfield, appointed to the role by the new PM Rishi Sunak, made the comments while standing up for her decision to vote against “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics.

Ms Caulfield told BBC’s Politics Live: “For me, the definition of what’s harassment is open to interpretation.

“That’s my concern – [that] someone who’s going up to, maybe, comfort someone who’s upset or distressed could be accused of harassment and could face six months in jail.”

But Ms Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, said she would “uphold” MP’s vote in support of “buffer zones”.

Earlier in the month, MPs voted in favour of nationwide ”buffer zones” outside abortion clinics in England and Wales in a major win for abortion providers.

A “buffer zone” stops anti-abortion protesters or any other types of demonstrators standing outside the clinic or hospital or in the near vicinity.

MPs in the Commons voted 297 to 110 in support of an amendment to the Public Order Bill, which legislates for “buffer zones”. MPs were given a free vote on the issue due to it being a matter of conscience.

Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), a leading abortion provider, said it was “delighted” politicians had voted to “protect women, protect healthcare staff, and establish buffer zones”.

Ms Murphy said: “Every year, around 100,000 women are treated by a clinic or hospital for an abortion that is targeted by anti-abortion protests.

“These groups attempt to deter or prevent women from accessing abortion care by displaying graphic images of foetuses, calling women ‘murderers’, and hanging baby clothing around clinic entrances, causing women significant distress.”

Other tactics employed by anti-abortion protesters include chasing women down the street and sharing pamphlets containing wholly false medical information. This sometimes even involves disseminating material that features incorrect claims that abortions cause breast cancer.

Ms Caulfield, an ex-officer of the all-party parliamentary pro-life group, has previously suggested curbing the 24-week abortion time limit.

Over the weekend, Anneliese Dodds, shadow women and equalities secretary, said: “It is deeply troubling that Rishi Sunak has appointed a minister for women who supports limiting women’s rights to abortion.

“The government must be clear and unequivocal that a woman’s right to a safe and legal abortion is not under threat.”

Ms Caulfield has previously faced criticism for claiming babies born at a mere 18 weeks “grow up to live long, healthy lives like the rest of us” - an assertion which was rejected as “simply untrue”.

The new buffer zone measures implement exclusion areas around abortion clinics and hospitals – making it an offence to impede or harass women using the services or staff delivering them.

Offenders could be hit with up to six months in prison for a first offence or as long as two years if they perpetrate additional crimes, with the “buffer zone” covering 150 metres from an abortion clinic.