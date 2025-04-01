What the papers say – April 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The spectre of US tariffs and the conviction of French politician Marine Le Pen feature heavily on Tuesday’s front pages.

Sir Keir Starmer has admitted the UK is likely to face president Donald Trump’s tariffs with no exemption on the cards, according to The Times, with The Independent saying they will take hold this week.

The Daily Telegraph says any free trade deal is being hindered by US concerns over “freedom of expression in the United Kingdom”.

Ms Le Pen criticised her conviction for embezzling EU parliament funds which bars her from competing for the French presidency in 2027 as a “political decision”, according to The Guardian.

The Financial Times says her five-year ban from standing for office – along with a four-year jail sentence once legal proceedings have finished – has shattered her presidential hopes.

The i Paper returns to UK politics, labelling Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner “defiant” as she insists her Employment Rights Bill will help the economy.

The Daily Mail reports that a fresh row has broken out over “two-tier” policing following a report on “racial equity”.

“Taking us for fools” is the April 1 headline in The Sun, which focuses on migrants posting on social media about being put up in hotels, while the Daily Express says the UK is heading for a record number of arrivals.

Former pop star and convicted paedophile Gary Glitter faces financial ruin after losing a court case, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Metro concentrates on Virginia Giuffre, who accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her, who posted on Instagram that she is seriously ill in hospital after her car was hit by a bus.