Heiress, 28, found dead in London flat ‘after insect bite’

A Greek heiress who recently beat cancer has died from an insect bite in London, her mother has claimed.

Marissa Laimou was found lifeless in her bed at her apartment in the capital last Thursday. The 28-year-old had been discharged from hospital with a diagnosis of an insect bite just the day before, her mother Bessie claims.

Doctors had reportedly said she didn’t need to be admitted, and sent her home with antibiotics.

Laimou, who is part of the Laimos family of ship owners, had been suffering from dizziness, itching and a fever, her family said.

Her mother said: “She was bitten by an insect, she was itchy, she went to the doctor, she took antibiotics, she ate, she slept and she never woke up. My daughter was saved from cancer. My little child.”

open image in gallery Laimou had been active on the theatre scene in London prior to her death as well as working in fashion ( PA )

She added: “She was a girl with so many gifts. All of England is crying, all her doctors too.”

The hospital from which Laimou was sent home has reportedly opened an internal investigation over the incident. Meanwhile, a post-mortem is due to be carried out in the coming days.

Marissa’s great-aunt Chrysanthi told Parapolitika: “The entire family is shocked by the sudden death of the daughter of Diamantis and Bessie Laimou. She was a very kind girl, quiet, educated, cultured, modest and simple. She loved art and theatre, she was involved in theatre. Warm condolences to the family! Strength and courage!”

In February, Laimou played a leading role in a production of Romeo and Juliet in London, and she was preparing another theatre project. As part of her involvement in the fashion industry, she founded Rainbow Wave, which introduces international brands to London stores.