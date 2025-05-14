Paul Jones: Tributes as father of murdered schoolgirl April Jones dies suddenly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Jones, the father of murdered schoolgirl April Jones, has died suddenly at the age of 55.

Mr. Jones passed away from a brain disease he contracted in 2018, adding another layer of tragedy to a family already grappling with immense grief.

His daughter, five-year-old April, was abducted from outside her home in Machynlleth, mid Wales, in October 2012. Paedophile Mark Bridger was later convicted of her murder, though April's body was never recovered.

The case gripped the nation, sparking a massive search effort and an outpouring of support for the Jones family.

The news of Mr. Jones's death was announced on Tuesday by his stepdaughter, Jazz Jones. This latest loss compounds the family's enduring heartache following April's tragic disappearance and murder.

“It is with broken hearts that my brother and I wish to let people know our dad (Paul Jones) passed away early hours this morning,” she said.

“It was very unexpected and we are all in shock.

“Harley and myself will update people with further information as we know more but please give us our privacy to mourn our loss.”

Family friend Allan Hughes said in a post on social media: “Just heard of the sad passing of a truly amazing friend Paul Jones in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“A lot of you knew him as the father of poor April Jones who was taken from us in 2012.

“But myself and many more know him from being a great dad, son, brother and friend, also as part of the family.

“We grew up together in Penparcau and had many adventures.

“Now you will be reunited with April and your mam. Rest now peacefully Paul Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family.”

open image in gallery Paul and Coral Jones, the parents of April Jones and her brother Harley, arrive at St Peter's Church, Machynlleth, ahead of her funeral service ( PA )

Mr Jones suffered memory loss after contracting the brain condition encephalitis in 2018 and had to learn for a second time of his daughter’s death.

April’s mother, Coral Jones, told the Sunday People newspaper how her husband had recognised the youngster in family photos used to jog his memory.

“He asked, ‘What happened to April?’ I had to tell him she was no longer with us and that she’d been killed.

“He broke down. It was an awful conversation because he was so emotional and it was so hard for me to speak about it.”

Bridger, who was convicted of April’s murder, child abduction and perverting the course of justice, refused to tell police what he had done with the youngster’s body – although officers did recover fragments of her skull from his fireplace.

The former lifeguard was sentenced to a whole life tariff, meaning he will die behind bars.