Canada will never be part of America, Mark Carney says after winning PM race

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said Canada will “never ever” be part of America after winning the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as the country’s prime minister.

Mr Carney – who headed up Britain’s central bank between 2013 and 2020 – will replace the 59-year-old after winning the Liberal Party leadership race.

Mr Trudeau, who has served as prime minister since 2015, announced he was stepping down in January after facing calls to quit from his own MPs.

Mr Carney, 59, is currently chairman of Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management.

He will now have to decide when to call a general election in Canada – which must take place on or before October 20.

In 2013, he became the first non-citizen to run the Bank of England since it was founded in 1694.

He also led efforts to support the UK economy through Brexit and the initial responses to the pandemic, although his successor Andrew Bailey took over in March 2020 as Covid-19 took hold.

Since his role at the Bank, he has held a number of posts in the finance sector and has worked as an adviser to Mr Trudeau.

Being introduced by his daughter Cleo after his win, Mr Carney said: “Who is ready to stand up for Canada with me?

“Yes Canada, the Liberal Party is united and strong and ready to fight to build an even better country.”

Referencing Donald Trump’s trade war and his talk of making Canada the 51st US state, Mr Carney said: “We have made this the greatest country in the world and now our neighbours want to take us. No way.”

He also said Americans “want our resources, water, our land, our country”.

He added: “Think about it. If they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life … America is a melting pot. Canada is a mosaic.

“America is not Canada. Canada will never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form.”