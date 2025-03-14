King writes to new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has written privately to Mark Carney as he was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister, it is understood.

Mr Carney swore allegiance to Charles, who is King of Canada, during the ceremony in Ottawa on Friday and paid tribute to the country’s “proud British heritage” in a speech afterwards.

During his speech, the former Bank of England governor said: “The ceremony we just witnessed reflects the wonder of a country built on the bedrock of three peoples, indigenous, French and British.”

“The Office of the Governor General links us through the crown and across time to Canada’s proud British heritage,” he added.

Mr Carney said he would be discussing trade, economic and security issues with the president of France and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on a trip to Paris and London in “a few days”.

Responding to a question from reporters, Mr Carney said: “I received the questions on a trip to Paris and London in a few days, I received an invitation from the president of France to discuss a variety of issues, both economic, commercial to reinforce those relationships, also issues related to security in Europe, in Canada.

“Similar discussions will be had with the prime minister in the United Kingdom. This is sensible.

“Security is a priority for this government, reinforcing our security, as is diversifying our trading and commercial relationships, of course, with both Europe and the United Kingdom, there are many opportunities.”

Earlier this week, Charles welcomed officers from the Canadian parliament to Buckingham Palace during which he discussed national and international topics of great concern, it is understood.

The 30-minute audience, which has long been scheduled, came as US president Donald Trump threatened historic financial devastation for Canada amid an escalating and erratic trade war, alongside repeated vows to make the country America’s 51st state.

In his speech on Friday, Mr Carney addressed the trade war and said Canada will “never, ever, in any way shape or form be part of the United States”.

The 59-year-old replaces Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remained in power until the Liberal Party elected a new leader, and is widely expected to trigger a general election in the coming days or weeks.

Charles met Mr Trudeau at the start of the month, a day after he received Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham.

The monarch was hailed for offering a show of solidarity to Mr Zelensky by warmly welcoming him after the president’s dramatic Oval Office clash with Mr Trump.

The challenges Canada faces with its nearest neighbour were said to be high on the agenda, as was support for Ukraine, when the King met Mr Trudeau on March 3.