Head of Nato suggests alliance should look to ‘equalise’ US defence contribution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of Nato has piled further pressure on the UK to up defence spending, as he suggested members of the alliance should be looking to “equalise” the US contribution.

Secretary-general Mark Rutte said allies will find themselves “in great difficulty” in the coming years if they stick with the current 2% GDP alliance spending target.

The former Dutch prime minister is thought to be pushing for members to commit to spending 3.5% on the military, with a further 1.5% on defence-related measures.

America currently spends around 3.4% of its GDP on defence, and Nato members are expected to spend 2%.

Sir Keir Starmer has committed to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence from April 2027, with a goal of increasing that to 3% over the next parliament, a timetable which could stretch to 2034.

However, he and the Defence Secretary have already come under pressure to explain how the 3% target could be met.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Rutte said: “The expectation is that on the European side of Nato and the Canadian side of Nato, if we think that we can keep ourselves safe sticking with the 2%, forget it.

“Yes, the next three to five years, but then we are in great difficulty. And the US rightly expects us to spend much more to defend ourselves with their help, but also to equalise, which is only fair with what the US is spending on defence.”

Leaders from Nato will meet in The Hague later this month, and Mr Rutte said a new “investment plan” will be “at the heart” of the summit.

Donald Trump has previously called for the alliance’s members to commit to a 5% GDP spend on defence, reiterated by his representative to Nato Matthew Whitaker in the lead up to this week’s meeting.

Defence Secretary John Healey said on Tuesday the UK already “makes a huge contribution to Nato” amid speculation about what the body will call for.

“Britain already makes a huge contribution to Nato,” he told reporters.

“We’ve published a defence review that has Nato at its heart and I’m announcing today the new spending in this Parliament, £4 billion, doubling the amount that we’ll put into drones.

“We’ll make a bigger contribution to Nato through that, and £1 billion over this Parliament to develop laser weapons, the first European nation in Nato to have laser weapons on our destroyers and then with our land forces.

“This is Britain leading in Nato, contributing more to Nato, just as we do, for instance, with our nuclear deterrent, the only country with a nuclear deterrent that commits it in full to other Nato nations.”