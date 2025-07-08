Sienna Miller and Katherine Jenkins attend day nine of Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sienna Miller, Katherine Jenkins and Sir Mark Rylance were among the famous faces to attend the ninth day of Wimbledon with Cameron Norrie in action on Centre Court.

Layer Cake actor Miller attended the championships on Tuesday with her partner Oli Green while wearing a floral minidress.

Welsh singer Jenkins arrived at the tournament wearing a pink summer dress while holding hands with her husband, the American filmmaker and artist Andrew Levitas.

Wolf Hall actor Sir Mark was wearing a tan suit and tie as he arrived at the tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The English celebrity chef Marcus Wareing was also pictured with his wife Jane at the championships.

The Princess of Wales’s parents, Sir Lenny Henry and Michael McIntyre were among the notable names to attend on Monday.

Carole and Michael Middleton were seen in the Royal Box of the eighth day of the tennis championships, with the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester also in attendance.

Kate, who attended the finals weekend of last year’s championships, is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Last year, the Princess of Wales presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, in her second public engagement since she announced her cancer diagnosis.

British singles hopes at Wimbledon rest on Norrie after his gruelling five-set win followed Sonay Kartal’s defeat on Sunday.

Norrie, a semi-finalist in 2022, is only the third British man to reach the last eight more than once in the last 50 years, after Tim Henman and Sir Andy Murray.

He faces defending champion Alcaraz on Centre Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Cricketer Sir James Anderson shook hands with Wimbledon veteran Roger Federer in the Royal Box on Monday, with Federer’s old tennis rival Novak Djokovic in action on day eight.

Katie Boulter was also on Centre Court to watch her fiance Alex De Minaur in action against the Serb, as King Frederik X of Denmark and cricketer Joe Root watched on from the Royal Box.

Broadcaster Gabby Logan was another famous face spotted at the grounds of the tournament on Monday.

Last week, a number of celebrities were spotted at SW19 including Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker – who were all seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl were also among the top celebrity names spotted at Wimbledon, along with adventurer Bear Grylls and actor Rory Kinnear.