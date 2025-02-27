Use defence spending to deter Trump from tariffs – ex-civil service chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer should use his announcement on increasing defence spending to try and deter Donald Trump from implementing tariffs, a former civil service chief has suggested.

Lord Mark Sedwill, who served as the cabinet secretary from 2018 to 2020 during Mr Trump’s first term, said that the Prime Minister should use the meeting at the White House to “build a rapport” with the president.

He should also discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as convincing him not to “damage the economic relationship” across the Atlantic, Lord Sedwill suggested.

The Prime Minister is in Washington for his first meeting with Mr Trump since the inauguration.

The economy could arise in the talks between the two leaders, given the looming imposition of US tariffs on British steel imports.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Lord Sedwill said that the US president “does care about a rapport with foreign leaders, even if he has a disagreement with them”.

He said that there are three things the Prime Minister should be seeking to get out of his visit to the US.

He explained: “One is to build that personal rapport.

“It’s the first time they’ve met since the Trump inauguration, and as you’ve said, they’ve had a pretty good start.

“It’s always important that relationship between presidents and prime ministers (…) but it’s really important with this president, because he is so driven by personal relationships and his idiosyncratic governing style.”

He also raised a deal on Ukraine, and thirdly Lord Sedwill pointed to “the bilateral side”.

He explained: “Using the 3% announcement on defence this week that the Prime Minister made to get Trump to agree to reinforce the security and defence relationship and to deepen and not damage the economic relationship through tariffs and so on.”

Lord Sedwill added: “And the only way to do that with Donald Trump is to talk respectfully but directly to him.

“He doesn’t mind other people having a different view.

“If he thinks that they are talking about their national interest, he will have a sensible conversation about that.”

Earlier this week the Prime Minister announced that defence spending will be increasing to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with a view to it hitting 3% in the next Parliament.

It comes as Mr Trump has been pressuring Europe to increase defence spending.