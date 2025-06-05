Mark Wahlberg tells Scots brothers their Pacific rowing bid ‘could be a movie’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Scottish brothers aiming to become the fastest people to row across the Pacific have received a surprise video call from Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, who told them their record-breaking bid “could be a movie”.

The Perfect Storm star spoke to Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan Maclean 54 days into their bid to row 9,000 miles non-stop and unsupported from Lima, Peru to Sydney, Australia.

As well as aiming to set a record for the fastest row across the world’s largest ocean, the brothers are hoping to raise £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar.

Wahlberg told the brothers that he was “so inspired” by their undertaking, which has seen them battle salt sores, relentless weather and broken equipment during more than seven weeks at sea.

“You’re badasses doing something no one else would think of”, he told them.

“This could be a movie. The best films I’ve done are based on true stories – ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

“No way I’d row an ocean, but I’d play one of you guys in a movie.”

He added: “What you guys are doing is next level. You’re living out a sense of purpose – combining passion with impact.

“That’s rare, and it’s humbling to watch. People need to hear about what you’re doing.”

Ewan Maclean told the actor that speaking to him from the middle of the Pacific was “probably the most surreal situation I’ve ever been in”.

Lachlan added: “We’re operating on such little sleep that we thought it could all have been a hallucination.”

Wahlberg responded that he “couldn’t be more inspired by the grit, the determination, the resiliency” that the brothers were showing.

He continued: “What you guys are doing for such an amazing cause, and how hard you’re willing to sacrifice yourself and your own wellbeing for the good of others, is so inspiring.

“For you guys to do this under your own free will – it’s pretty crazy. Some would say we might need to give you a couple of psychological examinations.”

Wahlberg, who owns restaurants in Sydney and the Gold Coast, also told the brothers he would “have a meal waiting for you” at the finish line.

Asked about conditions so far, Ewan replied that “it’s been much harder than expected”, but that earlier that day they had seen “dolphins surfing near the boat, and that lifted our spirits”.

Wahlberg quipped: “You guys are probably getting a lot more sunshine than you’re used to at home.”

He added: “I’ve been fortunate enough to visit a couple of times and it’s a beautiful, beautiful country. So you guys are making your homeland proud.”

The brothers expect to spend more than 100 days on board their 28-foot carbon fibre boat, named Rose Emily in honour of their late sister.

Supporters can follow their journey and donate to their cause at themacleanbrothers.com” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>www.themacleanbrothers.com.