Nut allergy fears prompt urgent M&S recall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent recall for a popular chocolate snack due to fears it contains undeclared allergens.

Customers with nut allergies have been urged not to eat packs of the retailer’s milk chocolate honeycomb due to the possible presence of peanuts, which are not listed on the label.

The products affected are the 120g bags of the snacks with a best before date of 12 May 2026, lot number 5242 and barcode number 0917568/29143603.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said M&S is recalling the product and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

open image in gallery The products affected are the 120g bags of the snacks with a best before date of 12 May 2026, lot number 5242 and barcode number 0917568/29143603 ( FSA )

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it,” the FSA notice read.

“Instead return it to your nearest store for a full refund. For more information, please contact Marks & Spencer on 03330 148555.”

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, which explains why the product is being recalled and tells people what to do if they have bought the product.

The retailer apologised to shoppers and said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.

“In the abundance of caution, M&S is recalling milk chocolate honeycomb due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts in a small number of packs.”

On their website, the retailer says the snack combines a “velvety milk chocolate coating” with a “light and airy honeycomb centre that dissolves on the tongue”.

Earlier this week, Aldi recalled tubs of ice cream it sold after failing to list an allergen on the label.

The supermarket is recalling Gianni’s cheeky monkey ice cream because it contains wheat, which was not listed on the tub.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease or a gluten allergy.