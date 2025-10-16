Nut allergy fears prompt urgent M&S recall
The Food Standards Agency urged shoppers with nut allergies not to eat some packs of the retailer’s milk chocolate honeycomb
Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent recall for a popular chocolate snack due to fears it contains undeclared allergens.
Customers with nut allergies have been urged not to eat packs of the retailer’s milk chocolate honeycomb due to the possible presence of peanuts, which are not listed on the label.
The products affected are the 120g bags of the snacks with a best before date of 12 May 2026, lot number 5242 and barcode number 0917568/29143603.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said M&S is recalling the product and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.
“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it,” the FSA notice read.
“Instead return it to your nearest store for a full refund. For more information, please contact Marks & Spencer on 03330 148555.”
The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, which explains why the product is being recalled and tells people what to do if they have bought the product.
The retailer apologised to shoppers and said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.
“In the abundance of caution, M&S is recalling milk chocolate honeycomb due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts in a small number of packs.”
On their website, the retailer says the snack combines a “velvety milk chocolate coating” with a “light and airy honeycomb centre that dissolves on the tongue”.
Earlier this week, Aldi recalled tubs of ice cream it sold after failing to list an allergen on the label.
The supermarket is recalling Gianni’s cheeky monkey ice cream because it contains wheat, which was not listed on the tub.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease or a gluten allergy.
