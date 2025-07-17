M&S introduces invisible UV tags to collect recycling data

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks and Spencer has become the first supermarket to introduce invisible, ultraviolet tags on some milk bottles, aiming to revolutionise how plastic packaging is tracked through the recycling system. Developed by recycling technology firm Polytag, these innovative tags are now printed onto the labels of M&S’s four-pint milk bottles available nationwide, with the primary goal of significantly boosting recycling rates.

Once households recycle these bottles, Polytag’s plastic detection units will scan them if the recycling facility has been retrofitted with the necessary technology. This process will provide M&S with live recycling data, offering real-time, barcode-level insights into the journey of its single-use plastic packaging.

Polytag states that this data is designed to accurately track sustainability targets, enhance the precision of recycling claims, and strengthen compliance with regulations that mandate businesses to fund the management and recycling of their product packaging waste. It is also hoped that these tags will help reduce M&S’s costs under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules through more precise reporting.

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

In a further commitment, M&S has invested £100,000 into Polytag’s Ecotrace programme, which seeks to drive the nationwide rollout of an invisible UV tag reader network. Other major retailers, including Co-op, Waitrose, and Aldi, are also collaborating with Polytag to integrate UV tags into their product lines.

Alice Rackley, chief executive of Polytag, emphasised the shift in industry responsibility, stating: "Retailers and brands can no longer afford to lose sight of packaging the moment it leaves their supply chain. With EPR now in effect, we’re entering a new era where real data is not just helpful, it’s essential." She added: "By tagging products and tracking their journey through the recycling system, we’re creating a clear line of sight from shelf to sorting facility. M&S taking this first-to-shelf step signals not only a commitment to transparency, but a real shift in how the industry approaches responsibility. It’s a major milestone for the Ecotrace programme and for the wider UK recycling industry."

Mark Hitschmann, head of packaging at M&S Food, highlighted the consumer benefit: "We expect to gain more data and insight around what is happening to our packaging in the real world through our work with Polytag. Our customers consistently tell us that reducing plastic is very important to them so this is another way they can trust that M&S is doing the right thing to help them easily make more sustainable choices when they shop with us."