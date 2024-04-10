Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

M&S tried to advertise garden furniture - they ended up bolstering rival Aldi

The marketing blunder has garnered thousands of likes on social media from bemused shoppers

Athena Stavrou
Wednesday 10 April 2024 09:55
Comments
Marks and Spencer have been caught in an embarrassing marketing blunder after accidentally using a bottle of Aldi wine in a garden furniture photo
Marks and Spencer have been caught in an embarrassing marketing blunder after accidentally using a bottle of Aldi wine in a garden furniture photo (Marks and Spencer)

Marks and Spencer's has been left red-faced after using a bottle of wine from long-term rival Aldi in a new garden furniture advert.

The supermarkets have been locked in bitter court disputes in the past over Aldi's copycat products, including their 'Cutherpert' version of the M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake.

Their feud has now reignited after the German budget retailer poked fun at M&S for accidentally using its wine in an online furniture campaign.

The M&S gaffe saw a bottle of Specially Selected Côtes De Provence Blanc - sold by Aldi - placed in the centre of the £699 furniture set alongside glasses and some nibbles.

Aldi highlighted the embarrassing marketing blunder by posting a screenshot of the garden table advert on Twitter/X, saying: “Drink Aldi wine pass it on.”

The wine, which sells for £7.49 at Aldi, is currently out of stock as shoppers flew to their website to have taste.

The savvy social media post has garnered over 14,000 likes and 1.2 million views on X since it was posted on Tuesday morning.

Bemused shoppers praised Aldi’s social media team with one commenting: “This has won the internet debate today”. Another asked: “Is this enemies to lovers?”

The two supermarkets have been at odds before over other products such as the iconic M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake. M&S took legal action against Aldi in 2021 over its looking version named Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake.

The retailers reached an out-of-court agreement in November 2022 which saw the budget supermarket forced to alter the cake’s appearance.

Colin the Caterpillar and Cutherbert the Caterpillar (Marks & Spencer and Twitter/@marc_jowett)

However, in February 2023, Aldi lost a separate court battle over their festive gin bottles, in which the High Couty ruled they had infringed M&S’s copyright with similar bottles finished with gold flakes and an LED light.

An M&S spokesman said: “Sometimes you regret asking guests to BYOB – this one is fine for a prop but if you’d prefer to enjoy a top-quality bottle of award-winning rosé with your new garden furniture, we’d recommend our gorgeously fruity and aromatic Collection Côtes de Provence Sainte-Victoire rosé – an absolute must for lovers of pink drinks in the sunshine!”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in