Mum slams Marks and Spencer after it refuses to pipe ‘sperm’ message on birthday cake

A mother has told Marks & Spencer to get a sense of humour after the shop refused to pipe a cheeky message on her daughter's 18th birthday cake.

Donna Patrick requested “I’m glad you were the strongest sperm” be iced onto the £35 sponge dessert as part of the store’s personalisation service.

But after making the order and paying for the cake, she says was contacted by bosses saying the message would not be included because it broke the store’s rules and regulations.

Taking to social media, the 39-year-old hospitality worker from Pulborough in West Sussex said she had been left astonished by the decision.

“This is no swearing and it's not offensive. I'm guessing the bakery gals know where babies come from?!!!” she wrote. “Absolute snowflake behaviour!"

And she told the Mirror: “There's nothing offensive about sperm as far as I know. It's like they've lost their sense of humour. Get with the times. It's a bit old fashioned. M&S can't take a joke.”

A Marks & Spencer spokesperson has now said that managers got it wrong and that they how now piped the cake as originally requested.

They said: “We do have guidelines around personalised messages on our cakes but on reflection we could have proceeded with the order.

"We've apologised to Miss Patrick and have changed the message to her original request, we're also sending flowers as a goodwill gesture. She's really happy with this and grateful we were able to organise.”

Amid the kerfuffle it remains unclear what Ms Patrick’s daughter Elice thought of her birthday tribute.