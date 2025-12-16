Dozens treated after ‘carbon monoxide leak’ at M&S

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An M&S store in London has been closed following a suspected carbon monoxide leak which left a number of people hospitalised.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the Charlton branch of Marks & Spencer at 9.32am on Tuesday. Around 35 people had left the building in south-east London.

Paramedics treated 30 people for chemical inhalation at the scene, with 11 patients taken to hospital and 19 discharged.

Staff from the London Ambulance Service, the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police were all in attendance.

James Johnson, strategic commander for the ambulance service, said: “We were called at 9.32am today to reports of a suspected carbon monoxide incident on Gallions Road, Charlton.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, incident response officers, paramedics in fast response cars, advanced paramedics and paramedics from our hazardous area response team.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called at 8.35am today to a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a shop on Gallions Road in Charlton.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have used specialist equipment to carry out a systematic sweep of the building and found elevated readings of carbon monoxide. Crews have carried out further sweeps to check for no elevated readings. They have also completed a ventilation of the building.

“Around 35 people left the building before firefighters arrived and crews have assisted colleagues from the London Ambulance Service to treat a number of patients at the scene.

“Two fire engines and two fire rescue units were sent to the scene.”

Local councillor David Llewellyn Gardner called it a “major incident” on Facebook, although emergency services have not declared one. He urged people to “avoid the area until all clear”.

An M&S spokesperson said: “Our Charlton store is temporarily closed as we investigate an incident that happened earlier this morning. We hope to reopen as soon as possible.”