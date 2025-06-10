M&S reopens website to customers six weeks after cyberattack

Marks & Spencer said it has reopened its website to customers after being forced to halt internet orders in April following a damaging cyberattack.
In an update, the retailer said on their website: “You can now place online orders with standard delivery to England, Scotland and Wales. Delivery to Northern Ireland will resume in the coming weeks.
“We will resume Click & Collect, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and international ordering in the coming weeks.”
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
