M&S reopens website to customers six weeks after cyberattack

The store was forced to pause online orders in April following the cyberattack

Athena Stavrou
Tuesday 10 June 2025 08:37 BST
Cyber experts issue urgent advice to M&S customers after data breach

Marks & Spencer said it has reopened its website to customers after being forced to halt internet orders in April following a damaging cyberattack.

In an update, the retailer said on their website: “You can now place online orders with standard delivery to England, Scotland and Wales. Delivery to Northern Ireland will resume in the coming weeks.

“We will resume Click & Collect, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and international ordering in the coming weeks.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow...

