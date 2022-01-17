Marnie Clayton: Concern grows over teenager who went missing after leaving nightclub
Police have released selfie 18-year-old took in nightclub on night she disappeared
Police are urgently appealing for information to help them trace a teenager who went missing following a night out in Windsor.
Marnie Clayton, 18, was last seen leaving the Atik nightclub on William Street at around 2am on Sunday. She did not return home and was reported missing by her family shortly before 3am.
Ms Clayton, from Bracknell, Berkshire, is white, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, has brown hair and a slim build.
She was wearing a grey-coloured dress when last seen and police said she is known to frequent Reading town centre.
Police have released a selfie she took in the nightclub before she disappeared.
Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen of Thames Valley Police, said: “This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
“I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie’s whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633.
“If you see her, please contact us on 999.
“I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are.”
