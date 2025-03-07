Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The grandson of the 8th Marquess of Ailesbury, who died after falling from a window at his west London home, has expressed concerns that family members were exploiting his grandfather in the years leading up to his death.

Viscount Tom Savernake, giving evidence at the inquest into the death of Michael Brudenell-Bruce, told West London Coroner’s Court that his grandfather was a kind and funny man who was devoted to his partner.

Mr Brudenell-Bruce was 98 years old when he fell from a bedroom window at his Shepherd’s Bush home on May 12, 2024.

His partner Teresa Marshall de Paoli, a former model, discovered him, according to previous inquest hearings.

Viscount Savernake told the court he had visited his grandfather weekly for the five or six years before his death, but increased the frequency of his visits when he "began to be concerned that various family members were taking advantage of him".

The court also heard that Mr Brudenell-Bruce had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in March 2021 and had suffered from depression.

In December 2008, he had suicidal thoughts after the stock market crash and his move to London from Savernacke Forest, Wiltshire.

Mr Brudenell-Bruce’s daughter, Kathryn Brudenell-Bruce, stated that late 2008 was the only time she witnessed her father being "seriously depressed".

Both Ms Brudenell-Bruce and Viscount Savernake denied having any concerns that Ms Marshall de Paoli would physically harm Mr Brudenell-Bruce.

The inquest is taking place at West London Coroner’s Court

Dr Claudia Wald, a psychiatrist who assessed Mr Brudenell-Bruce in July 2022, said Mr Brudenell-Bruce had spoken at the appointment about being nervous in his partner’s company, and that he “had to walk on eggshells for fear she might ask him to leave his home and never come back”.

Dr Wald said: “He was also able to comment that when he was in the company of other family members he was a lot more happy.”

Ms Brudenell-Bruce told the inquest: “I think Pa was content there (at home with Ms Marshall de Paoli).

“I don’t think one ever really knows the truth of a relationship except the two people in that relationship.

“I think he was comfortable there, all his needs were met and he was very familiar there.”

Joanne Chubb, a housekeeper and friend of the couple, told the hearing that she had been at their west London house on the afternoon of Mr Brudenell-Bruce’s death.

She had been ironing in the kitchen, and then took the shirts upstairs and saw Mr Brudenell-Bruce, who told her he was going to have a lie down, she said.

She noticed his bedroom window was open very wide, which was unusual, but she did not alert Ms Marshall de Paoli, who had been writing in the sitting room, about it because “it was a hot and humid day”.

Ms Chubb told the court that Mr Brudenell-Bruce had been the “same as always” and “chatty as normal” in the weeks prior to his death, that he had been able to walk independently and had “very strong hands”.

The inquest continues.