Man receives £2 compensation for finding smooth Mars bar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been granted £2 in compensation after his complaint about receiving a Mars bar without its ripple went viral on social media.

Harry Seager, a 34-year-old broadcaster from Buckinghamshire in the UK, said he was traveling in Birmingham with his friends when he purchased the chocolate bar from a service station in Oxfordshire in November.

To his surprise, the Mars bar was completely featureless and without the signature ripple. Regardless, he ate the bar.

Mr Seager's picture of the bar inspired interest from thousands of people after it was shared on the Dull Men's Club Facebook page.

Mr Seager said he wasn’t interested in receiving compensation but was interested to understand “what industrial process might have caused the ripple to not be on the top”.

"You all laughed at the Mars Bar fiasco. Well look who’s laughing now! I’ve made £2," he wrote on Facebook, sharing a picture of the letter from the company. He was granted a chocolate voucher worth £2, according to the document.

“The only reason I emailed [Mars] was because I was interested in what might have caused it to happen. That is all I wanted to know and they kept side-lining that question,” he told BBC.

“I think £2 is great, it will be two free Mars bars. Maybe they could have sent me more but I’m not being ungrateful. I think it’s amazing after everything that’s happened that I got the £2 voucher.”

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley UK said the bar had "slipped" through the production line. Mars bars were first manufactured in the UK in 1932.