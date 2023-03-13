Pub chain puts dozens of sites across UK up for sale
Marston’s Brewery puts 61 pubs on the market
A pub chain has put dozens of its sites across the UK up for sale.
Marston’s Brewery, which has more than 1,400 pubs in its portfolio, has put 61 of its sites on the market because it wants to “maximise returns” by focusing on its core venues.
Sites up for sale include pubs in the Midlands, Yorkshire, Sussex and Wales and the sale is being managed by commercial real estate agency Christie & Co.
It comes after the chain increased the price of a pint by 45p last year, breaking the £4 barrier in many areas for the first time.
Meanwhile, other chains are similarly putting sites up for sale. Wetherspoon opened two pubs over the second half of 2022 and sold 10, which made about £2.9 million, and 35 pubs remain up for sale.
The hospitality chain, which runs 844 pubs in the UK and Ireland, revealed last month its sales are still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels, with boss Tim Martin saying far more people now drink in their homes rather than in pubs.
Here is a list of all of the Marston’s Brewery pubs up for sale:
- Admirals Table, Bridgwater
- Albert Vaults, Holyhead
- Bax Castle, Horsham
- Bedford Arms, Derby
- Bellflower, Preston
- Blacksmiths, Wakefield
- Blenheim, Derby
- Blue Pig, Kidderminster
- Bluebell, Telford
- Bradford Arms, Oswestry
- Bridge Inn, Richmond
- Bull & Butcher, Nottingham
- Bush Inn, Dudbey
- Crates & Grapes, Mansfield
- Crooked House, Dudley
- Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay
- Derwent Walk, Consett
- Duke of Wellington, Wrexham
- Evergreen Inn, Tenby
- Firebug, Leicester
- Floaters Mill, Fence Houses
- Fountain Inn, Stourbridge
- Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge
- Gate Inn, Matlock
- George Hotel, Penrith
- Griffin, Halifax
- Hampden Arms, Wrexham
- Harlequin, Kettering
- Harry Watkins, Llanelli
- Heart of England, Northampton
- Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool
- Jubilee Inn, Leicester
- King Charles, Ross-on-Wye
- King William, Dudley
- Malt Shovel, Matlock
- Marquess of Exeter, Oakham
- Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Trent
- Oak Inn, Coventry
- Oxleathers, Stafford
- Pelican, Sailsbury
- Plough Inn, Newark
- Randlay Farmhouse, Telford
- Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent
- Red Lion, Telford
- Ring O’Bells, Mexborough
- Rising Sun, Huddersfield
- Rossmere, Cleveland
- Rutland Arms, Nottingham
- Saddlers Arms, Cardigan
- Spills Meadow, Dudley
- Spital Vaults, Chester
- Strickland Arms, Penrith
- Tafarn Pennionyn, Caernarfon
- Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes
- Top Monkey, Mold
- Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon
- Victoria Hotel, Dorchester
- Wellington, Pretson,
- Wheatsheaf, Mansfield
- White Lion, Wigan
- White Swan Inn, York
The Independent has contacted Marston’s Brewery for comment.
