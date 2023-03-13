Pub chain puts dozens of sites across UK up for sale

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pub chain has put dozens of its sites across the UK up for sale.

Marston’s Brewery, which has more than 1,400 pubs in its portfolio, has put 61 of its sites on the market because it wants to “maximise returns” by focusing on its core venues.

Sites up for sale include pubs in the Midlands, Yorkshire, Sussex and Wales and the sale is being managed by commercial real estate agency Christie & Co.

It comes after the chain increased the price of a pint by 45p last year, breaking the £4 barrier in many areas for the first time.

Meanwhile, other chains are similarly putting sites up for sale. Wetherspoon opened two pubs over the second half of 2022 and sold 10, which made about £2.9 million, and 35 pubs remain up for sale.

The hospitality chain, which runs 844 pubs in the UK and Ireland, revealed last month its sales are still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels, with boss Tim Martin saying far more people now drink in their homes rather than in pubs.

Here is a list of all of the Marston’s Brewery pubs up for sale:

Admirals Table, Bridgwater

Albert Vaults, Holyhead

Bax Castle, Horsham

Bedford Arms, Derby

Bellflower, Preston

Blacksmiths, Wakefield

Blenheim, Derby

Blue Pig, Kidderminster

Bluebell, Telford

Bradford Arms, Oswestry

Bridge Inn, Richmond

Bull & Butcher, Nottingham

Bush Inn, Dudbey

Crates & Grapes, Mansfield

Crooked House, Dudley

Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay

Derwent Walk, Consett

Duke of Wellington, Wrexham

Evergreen Inn, Tenby

Firebug, Leicester

Floaters Mill, Fence Houses

Fountain Inn, Stourbridge

Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge

Gate Inn, Matlock

George Hotel, Penrith

Griffin, Halifax

Hampden Arms, Wrexham

Harlequin, Kettering

Harry Watkins, Llanelli

Heart of England, Northampton

Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool

Jubilee Inn, Leicester

King Charles, Ross-on-Wye

King William, Dudley

Malt Shovel, Matlock

Marquess of Exeter, Oakham

Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Trent

Oak Inn, Coventry

Oxleathers, Stafford

Pelican, Sailsbury

Plough Inn, Newark

Randlay Farmhouse, Telford

Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent

Red Lion, Telford

Ring O’Bells, Mexborough

Rising Sun, Huddersfield

Rossmere, Cleveland

Rutland Arms, Nottingham

Saddlers Arms, Cardigan

Spills Meadow, Dudley

Spital Vaults, Chester

Strickland Arms, Penrith

Tafarn Pennionyn, Caernarfon

Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes

Top Monkey, Mold

Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon

Victoria Hotel, Dorchester

Wellington, Pretson,

Wheatsheaf, Mansfield

White Lion, Wigan

White Swan Inn, York

The Independent has contacted Marston’s Brewery for comment.