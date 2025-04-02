Approval for traveller site opposed by Martin Clunes delayed at last minute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A planning application for a travellers’ site next to the home of actor Martin Clunes has been deferred once again just before it was set to be approved by councillors.

The Doc Martin star and other villagers in Beaminster, Dorset, have objected to the plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill.

The couple, who have lived in a 45ft by 16ft mobile home on land they own at Meerhay for 25 years, have applied for planning permission to continue living there permanently.

Officers at Dorset Council had recommended the plans for approval when the western and southern area planning committee meets next on Thursday.

But the case has now been deferred after concerns were raised about the risk of flooding at the site.

A council spokesman said of the delay: “This is because a matter has come to the attention of officers since the publication of the agenda which will require further consideration.

“The matter relates to surface water flooding and will need to be considered before the application can be reported to committee.

“The application will be reported back to committee as soon as possible.”

The application is for continued use of land as a private residential traveller site for “sole use of the applicants and family” and to include the use of a barn as a workshop, along with a mobile home, a touring caravan and a van to be based on the site.

In a letter submitted to the council by Mr Clunes’ solicitors, Kitson Trotman, in April 2023, they argued the applicants do not fit within the definition of travellers and approving the plans for the permanent site would set a “harmful precedent”.

The agenda for Thursday’s now-cancelled hearing had recommended councillors approve the scheme.

The officers stated in their report: “The location is considered to be relatively sustainable and the proposal is acceptable in its design and general visual impact.

“There is not considered to be any significant harm to neighbouring residential amenity.

“There are no material considerations which would warrant refusal of this application.”

The council’s gypsy liaison officer said in the report that Mr Langton and Ms McGill should be considered as “new age travellers”.

The report states: “It is very clear they follow and are a part of the new age traveller community and have been for many years.

“Although they are not ethnic gypsies, I am more than satisfied they are new age travellers and have a lot of friends and support in the new traveller community.”

The case was previously delayed by the planning committee in April 2023 after a last-minute objection was received from Mr Clunes.