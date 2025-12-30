Compston: I now show support in ‘quieter manner’ due to online hate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Compston has said he has made a “conscious decision” to step back from expressing public opinions on football and politics amid the level of anger in Scotland.

The Scottish actor said he still supports the same teams and believes in the same things, but is now quieter about it.

The Line Of Duty star said social media is like “shouting into a void”, as he addressed his changing views on speaking out.

He also said the Scottish independence movement needs him less now “as it’s the people’s movement”.

Compston, from Greenock in Inverclyde, has been a vocal Yes supporter since the 2014 referendum and said he will back John Swinney’s SNP at the Scottish Parliament election in May.

But the Celtic fan said while he is still as engaged as ever, he has gone off such public support amid the level of anger expressed on social media platforms.

He told the Press Association: “I think what’s got less is I don’t have any time for the social media aspect of it anymore, which why people think I am less engaged.

“But with social media, you’re just shouting into a void now.

“There’s not a real debate or conversation on it, it’s just people screaming each other.

“I still believe in the same things. I’ll still be voting the same way. I’ll still be backing John and the SNP next year.”

The Sweet Sixteen star said he feels the independence movement has come “so far” it does not need him, adding: “It’s a people’s movement now.

“I don’t think I need to be at the forefront, whether it be on social media or in interviews and stuff.

“I feel like we’ve come far enough now that it’s just an open debate.

“Whether I think it’s probably just above 50% that want independence or if you’re the other side, you believe it’s just below.

“But either way we are in the conversation – and it’s not going away.”

The actor, who is promoting the new Paramount+ thriller series The Revenge Club, said “people are too angry right now”.

He told PA: “If you believe in the union, you believe that’s right for Scotland, that’s your right.

“It’s as much your country as mine.

“I think you can waste energy arguing with people – it’s not even people, it’s bots, or whatever it is – you’re taking energy away from, whether it be giving that to your family, and it can darken your day.

“I’ve just made a conscious decision, whether it be football or politics or everything, just to back away from all of it a bit.

“I still support the same teams, still want the same things, but yeah I think I can go about it in a lot quieter manner now.”