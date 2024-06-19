Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

New CCTV footage has shown the last sighting of Martin Lewis’s ex-colleague before he went missing on his birthday as his wife issued a heartbreaking plea for information.

Anthony Hill, 37, was last seen at a Co-op supermarket at around 10am in Norwich after he left his home at around 7.45am on Monday.

The father-of-two had worked for finance guru Mr Lewis’s MoneySavingExpert website before retraining to become a primary school teacher.

His wife Kayleigh Hill, 36, has helped organised a huge search and pleaded on social media: “Anyone who has any spare time to help is so much appreciated, I’ll be out there today we need to find my girls’ daddy.”

She said: “Please keep looking, please Ant if you see any of this please come home, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been gone just come home we love you and need you back”.

Mr Hill was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a black checked shirt, a green coat and a yellow rucksack ( NORFOLK CONSTABULARY )

Mr Lewis called his disappearance “devastating” and urged his social media followers to share the appeal to help find him.

He said: “Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. I hope and pray he’s OK. Please please spread word.”

Inspector Adam Binns, of West Midlands Police, said: “We are concerned for Anthony’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him on Monday morning when we believe he was travelling on foot in the area of Mousehold Heath.

“Our searches are currently concentrated in this area with specialist search teams including the police drone carrying out extensive searches of the land.”

( NORFOLK CONSTABULARY )

Police described Mr Hill as white, 5ft 7 inches tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a black checked shirt, a green coat and a yellow rucksack.

Police said they were concerned for Mr Hill’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number NC-17062024-507.