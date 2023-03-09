Martin Lewis gives top money saving tip for those booking holidays soon

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lewis has given a heads up to holidaymakers this year who are looking to book a cheap getaway with Easyjet.

Posting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, the founder of Money Saving Expert (MSE) advised sunseekers that EasyJet is likely to have a huge sale on flights on Thursday.

He wrote: “Heads up. Uber Cheap Easyjet flights likely to be launched on Thursday...”

He also linked an article from MSE titled ‘16 Easyjet Tricks’.

This morning, Twitter users who took Mr Lewis’s advice thanked the consumer mogul.

One Twitter user, Vikki Green said: “Thanks @Martin Lewis flights nabbed at 06.15 for Xmas in lanzarote at £215 cheaper than what they are now showing at 8am!”

Julie McHamish also bagged a good deal as she tweeted: “Launched already! Booked my Feb half term flight from Bournemouth. Now price increased £100 each #smug.”

Another user was less optimistic, writing: “Cheap flights then extorted for baggage. Recent @easyJet flights to Geneva were £90 supplement for carry on bag/rucksack £88 supplement for carry on case 10kg £90 supplement for 23kg cargo bag.”

The MSE team said that tickets are “usually released first thing in the morning, around 6am. However, MoneySavers have reported finding seats on sale even earlier than this on previous seat-release days. So to have the best chance of nabbing the cheapest tickets, check the Easyjet site as early as you can”.

MSE’s article with tricks on how to save money on Easyjet flights also includes tips on how to save money on luggage add-ons and how to avoid paying for unnecessary extra costs.