Consumer champion Martin Lewis has shared his verdict on whether energy bills will rise in April.

The Money Saving Expert believes the government will continue its support, which is due to stop in April, meaning the average household will continue paying a maximum of £2,500 a year.

He said there was a “better than 50 per cent chance” that energy bills will stay at that rate instead of rising to £3,000 a year from April, amid speculation that government support will be maintained.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I was saying earlier in the week, reading the runes, it was a better than 50 per cent chance that the price wouldn’t go up.”

He said some energy firms were already planning to keep April’s rates at current levels, suggesting energy help will continue.

“I’m hearing they have not been told that the rate is staying. They have been told that there is an attempt to keep the rate at £2,500. So we’re not at the smoking gun stage that this is definitely happening, but I would say we’re at an 85 per cent likelihood that the price won’t be going up.”

He added: “If there’s no U-turn, you’ll pay 20 per cent more than you do now. If there is a U-turn, you’ll pay exactly the same as you do now.”

It comes after the BBC reported that some energy firms were planning to amend customer’s bills in anticipation that the government will keep support at or near current levels.

The government has previously said help for bills was under review.